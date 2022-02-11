Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €323.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($371.26) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($316.09) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($343.68) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($385.06) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €315.00 ($362.07) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($327.59) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €295.77 ($339.96).

Get Munchener Ruckvers alerts:

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($189.08) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($229.89).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.