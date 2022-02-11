NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Trading Up 3.9%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 12,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 36,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.