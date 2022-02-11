National Bank Financial Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$8.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.40.

TSE:ECN opened at C$5.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 92.81.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

