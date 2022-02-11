National Bank Financial Raises Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $68.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of BBU opened at $46.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

