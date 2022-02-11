National Bank Financial Raises Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$80.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Shares of PDS traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.50. 15,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,317. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

