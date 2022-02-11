National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFG. Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,517 shares of company stock worth $3,870,954. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

