National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.82% of National Research worth $40,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the second quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of National Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 17.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $5,034,699.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,496. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC opened at $37.03 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $942.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

