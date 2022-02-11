National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.010-$3.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,871. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

