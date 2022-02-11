Natixis Grows Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,575 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 34,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares worth $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of KYMR opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 2.03. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $71.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kymera Therapeutics Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.