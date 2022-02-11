Natixis Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,109 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

MSGS opened at $176.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.