Natixis Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Natixis acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

NYSE AOS opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.56. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $57.81 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,592 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.