Natixis Sells 232,384 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Natixis reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232,384 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $136,006,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,833,000 after purchasing an additional 439,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.46.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.