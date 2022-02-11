Natixis Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $233.55 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.49 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.98 and a 200 day moving average of $287.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,968. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

