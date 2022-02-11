Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Up 10.8%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s stock price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.20. 91,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,574,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTCO. TheStreet downgraded Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Natura &Co by 6.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Natura &Co by 86.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Natura &Co by 8.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Natura &Co by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Natura &Co by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

