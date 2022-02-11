Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Short Interest Update

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the January 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 5,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Natural Order Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

