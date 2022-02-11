Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of Natural Resource Partners worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:NRP opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.