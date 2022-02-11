NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NCR. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NCR opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,241,000 after acquiring an additional 329,711 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,631,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NCR by 13.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after acquiring an additional 764,122 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after acquiring an additional 120,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in NCR by 165.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

