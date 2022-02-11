NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $42.45. 15,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,463. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. NCR has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCR stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of NCR worth $72,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

