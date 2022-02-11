Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 4.0% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $406.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.