Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $36.98 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Avalara worth $36,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avalara by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avalara by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Avalara by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,904,000 after acquiring an additional 241,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,540,959 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVLR opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.71.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

