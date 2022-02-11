Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Penumbra worth $38,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,372,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 205,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $230.14 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $193.62 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.65 and its 200 day moving average is $260.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.14.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,159 shares of company stock worth $8,674,575. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

