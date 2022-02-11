Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 12,454 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cloudflare worth $46,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.39. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

