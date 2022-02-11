Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 52,490 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,490 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $44,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $385.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $397.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

