Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Sells $267,414.90 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $267,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matt Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 309,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after acquiring an additional 228,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $6,025,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

