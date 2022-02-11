Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Sells $267,414.90 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $267,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Matt Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55.
Shares of NBIX stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.