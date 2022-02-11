New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.19)-$(0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $204-206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.06 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.720 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.78.

NEWR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.08. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. New Relic’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

