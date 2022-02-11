New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Lowered to $100.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $131.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $120,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

