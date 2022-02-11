Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading Up 9.7% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 84,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,007,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

