Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading Up 9.7% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 84,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,007,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.
The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.
Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.