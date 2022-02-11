Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Announces Earnings Results

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Newmark Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NMRK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. 2,222,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,904. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
About Newmark Group
Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.
