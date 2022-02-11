Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to announce $3.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. Newmont reported sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmont.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

NEM stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. 826,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,096,268. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,745 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

