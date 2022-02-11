Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, raised their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

NYSE:NEM opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,745. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

