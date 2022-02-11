Nicholas Macpherson GCB Acquires 5,000 Shares of The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Stock

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 5,000 shares of Scottish American Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £25,050 ($33,874.24).

Shares of LON:SAIN traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 503 ($6.80). The stock had a trading volume of 148,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of £884.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.12. The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. has a 12-month low of GBX 435 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 548 ($7.41). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 522.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 517.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 3.38 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.18. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

