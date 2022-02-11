NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the footwear maker on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

NIKE has raised its dividend by 37.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. NIKE has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NYSE:NKE opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $229.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

