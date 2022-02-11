NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion

Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to announce sales of $10.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.76 billion and the lowest is $10.44 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $47.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.79 billion to $47.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.37 billion to $54.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NIKE by 61.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,586,000 after acquiring an additional 195,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.50 and its 200-day moving average is $161.43. NIKE has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $229.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

