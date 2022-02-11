Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Up 5.9%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.26. 4,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 678,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nobilis Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

