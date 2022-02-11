Noir Price Up 5% This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $130,704.60 and $242.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,488,037 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

