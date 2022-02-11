Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $489.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $976,345.20 and approximately $489.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for about $10.97 or 0.00025687 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00102244 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,966 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

