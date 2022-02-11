North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. North American Construction Group reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 2,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $452.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 609,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.