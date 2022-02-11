Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.75.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

NOG opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -5.03%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

