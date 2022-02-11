Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 187,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

