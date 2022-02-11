Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NPIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northland Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0799 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

