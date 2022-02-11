NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.