Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NCLH opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

