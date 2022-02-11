Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.
NCLH opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.69.
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
