NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 37.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 15.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,387 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 12.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,858,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NG. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 30,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $237,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 32,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $256,386.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 284,328 shares of company stock worth $2,062,717 in the last quarter. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NG opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

