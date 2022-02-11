NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$8.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$8.12 on Monday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.62 and a twelve month high of C$12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.29, for a total value of C$283,997.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,178,345.63. Also, Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 14,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.64, for a total transaction of C$143,614.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,945 shares in the company, valued at C$3,343,162.02. Insiders sold a total of 188,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,045 in the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

