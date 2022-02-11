NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$8.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$8.12 on Monday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.62 and a twelve month high of C$12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39.
NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
