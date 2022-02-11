NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of NOW worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 12.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.17 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.