Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 1,034.1% in January

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a growth of 1,034.1% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NAC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 343,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,345. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

