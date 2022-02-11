NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.34% of NVR worth $56,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NVR by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,437.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,166.47 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,330.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,574.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $76.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

