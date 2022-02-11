Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $1.74. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 35,795 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 306,652 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

