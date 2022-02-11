Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $1.74. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 35,795 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.44.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.