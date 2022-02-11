Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
NASDAQ OAS opened at $132.99 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $147.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Several research analysts recently commented on OAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.
Oasis Petroleum Company Profile
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.
