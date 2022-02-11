OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Raymond James

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OCANF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.01.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.